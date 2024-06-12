Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Safety spokesman:

“My wife dares to go for an ice cream again”

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 16:00

A year ago, we met Christian Hursky, SPÖ safety spokesperson for the city, at Keplerplatz. At what was then a problem hotspot. It has since moved one subway station away. This time we meet at Reumannplatz in front of the Tichy ice cream parlor.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": How doyou feel about this place?
Christian Hursky: A good feeling, I'm happy about the beautiful redesign of the square.

If it weren't for the almost daily knife attacks and violent scenes.
But that has improved a lot. The weapons ban zone and the increased police presence are already noticeable. There are also a lot of people in civilian clothes.

And yet we are constantly reporting incidents, just last week there was another knife attack in a nearby park.
Every incident is one too many. But you have to give it time. Praterstern is the best example. A weapons ban zone was set up there in 2019 and today the square is safe.

The police have a presence at Reumannplatz - hopefully for even longer. (Bild: Heinz Stephan Tesarek)
The police have a presence at Reumannplatz - hopefully for even longer.
(Bild: Heinz Stephan Tesarek)

We met a young woman at Reumannplatz who said that the police presence makes her feel safe and that she hopes the officers will stay. Is that the case?
The city will certainly insist on this. The fact is: we have a great need for skilled workers. The recruitment process is going well, but many are retiring at the same time. I can't guarantee that there will always be so many police on site.

The call for more police in Favoriten is nothing new - did something have to happen first for people to react?
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner is the first - and I have seen seven ministers in my career - to take an interest in the problems in Vienna and take them seriously. To thank him, I invited him to Tichy. Without police protection.

You said in the interview last year that your wife wouldn't dare walk through Keplerpark. Would she now feel comfortable walking alone on Reumannplatz in the evening?
Yes. Thanks to the police presence, my wife dares to go for an ice cream again.

Hursky in conversation with editor Kathi Mötzl. (Bild: Jöchl Martin/Martin Jöchl)
Hursky in conversation with editor Kathi Mötzl.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin/Martin Jöchl)

A 14-year-old girl told the "Krone" that she was "always scared on the way home", can you understand that?
Yes, I can, but I wonder what a 14-year-old girl is doing out so late. Besides, domestic violence is still the bigger problem. Although public violence is also on the rise. More and more young offenders are coming forward in this area, and tougher measures are needed.

Reducing the age of criminal responsibility, for example?
No, I don't want to see children behind bars. But parents must be held to account more severely.

How often do you go to Tichy?
Twice a week in the summer. I'm generally out and about a lot in the area. As a local politician, you have to get out and about.

Doyou like living in Favoriten?
I couldn't imagine anything better.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf