RBI business with Russia in the sights of the USA

At present, the USA is not so much aware of Russian espionage activities in Austriaas the controversial Russian business of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). "The Raika position in Russia is causing far more excitement," said the expert with Carinthian roots. Basically, people only take notice of the Alpine republic in a "transatlantic bubble". "Austria doesn't have the prestige it had under (former Chancellor Sebastian) Kurz", who was received by then President Donald Trump at the White House five years ago.