France star: “We’re eating with Austria!”

Small ball and passing exercises, short sprints - a few minutes after 6pm on Saturday, France's stars started their final training session in Bordeaux in front of a crowd of journalists. "Wait a minute, where's Kylian Mbappé?" suddenly came the question. Because the team captain and neo-Real star, who some fans also wanted to catch a glimpse of from outside, was missing from the pitch. "He's only training in the gym this time," revealed the association spokesperson, "it's just a precautionary measure."