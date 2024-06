This is how involved Austria’s dads really are

Father's Day has been celebrated in Austria since 1955 and is always celebrated on the second Sunday in June. More than half of the population even buy small gifts - on average for 50 euros. In addition to the obligatory ties, there are often sweets and drinks. In total, around 170 million euros are spent around Father's Dayin Austria. In the eyes of their partners and children, the country's dads certainly seem to have earned a day of honor.