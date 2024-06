“You don’t miss anything when you’re with yourself”

The hustle and bustle of lunch at Café Steinhauser in Dornbirn is over. The restaurant has emptied out. An elderly gentleman sits in the front area, attentively reading the "Standard". Two elderly ladies are chatting in "Doarbiererisch". I listen unobtrusively to this beautiful old dialect, which is increasingly being lost. The music is muted. The waiters are taking turns at the counter. I've arrived a little early for my interview appointment and ask if I can have a seat at the very back of the restaurant. The head waiter doesn't care. He nods in a friendly manner. My guest, 19-year-old Ida Kinzel, enters the restaurant right on time. I wave to her.