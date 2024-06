FOOTBALL PRElims – Friday evening

Treibach are the new Carinthian League champions - without playing! The last match in the basic round on Friday evening at ATSV Wolfsberg had to be called off due to heavy rain and poor pitch conditions. However, because Velden did not win at the same time, promotion back to the Regionalliga Mitte is a done deal. The WAC Amateurs had to go down from there - 0:4 against Gurten. ASK saved themselves with a 5:1 win over St. Anna/Aigen.