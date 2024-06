“At 28, I was too old for this job”

In Switzerland it was a beauty company, in Barcelona a clothing brand, in Italy advertising for fittings. Milva Spina has spent the last three weeks traveling all over Europe. Yes, the 57-year-old is really getting her act together, the top model is more in demand than ever. "I started at 18, ended my career at 28 and then worked as a stylist and make-up artist," laughs the Upper Austrian. But the Italian-born model has been back in the business for around seven years now. And more than ever. Because with her long white hair, Milva Spina is a real eye-catcher.