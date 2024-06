Girl locked up on school trip to Assisi

For decades, it has been a tradition for pupils at the Aloisianum private Catholic grammar school in Linz to travel to Assisi (Italy) for a cultural and spiritual project week. They follow in the footsteps of Francis of Assisi and visit places from his life, such as the house where he was born. This year's trip took place from May 12 to 17, with 44 pupils and three teachers taking part. However, the spirit of St. Francis may not have captured everyone this time.