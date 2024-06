Where speeding is most common on the roads in Lower Austria

There was a speed camera every 24 seconds on the roads between Enns and Leitha last year. This is because more than 1.3 million times a speeding driver ran into a fixed or mobile radar or was speeding in a section control area. This represents an increase of around 100,000 cases compared to 2022. The negative highlight was a 21-year-old who was speeding at 117 km/h on the A22. It was the first confiscation of a car since the StVO amendment came into force in March.