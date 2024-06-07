Forum
What motivates you to vote?
Voting is a fundamental right in a democracy. By participating in the EU elections, all eligible voters are able to decide directly on the composition of the European Parliament. Voter turnout in the last EU election was just under 60%, this year, according to the survey, 70% want to vote. How likely are you to go to the polls and what motivates you to do so?
The election offers the opportunity to influence the political future of Europe and set the course for issues such as animal welfare, environmental protection, economic and refugee policy. Voter turnout is a sign of interest and responsibility towards the community and the future. But not everyone can bring themselves to vote. Reasons given for not voting include the time involved or disappointment with politics in general.
Do you generally see voting as a civic duty? Why are you going to vote this weekend, why not? Do you feel that the EU Parliament represents your interests? How do you inform yourself about the parties and their programs? And what do you think could be done to increase voter turnout? Let us know your thoughts on this!
