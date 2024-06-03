Isabel Posch competes at the European Athletics Championships in Rome

Scandal at home

Another example shows just how inferior the French federation currently is. A scandal in which two of its own runners missed out on a starting place for the European Championships due to the incompetence of the officials. The FFA (Fédération Française d'Athlétisme) simply forgot to register the world-class middle-distance runner Azzedine Habz and Simon Bedard (10,000 m). This is why these runners are missing from the entry list. Now they have asked European Athletics to make an exception and allow Habz and Bedard to start after all. No chance. The EA refused.