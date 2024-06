Diagnosis: Creative and pathologically absent-minded

All due respect! Ms. D. walks to work every day. That's more than ten kilometers there and back from her apartment in Ottakring to the office near the Votive Church in Vienna's city center. No matter whether it's snowing, raining, cold or hot. If it were up to her, it could be even more. "My patient needs all that walking to compensate," says her psychiatrist Thomas Vanicek, Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapeutic Medicine at the Floridsdorf Clinic.