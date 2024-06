Even 999 hp less cast a spell over Verstappen

Max Verstappen's racing car has 1000 horsepower. But the Dutchman also loves horsepower! The Formula 1 superstar has a few friends in the equestrian scene and watched the Grand Prix of the Global Champions Tour in the French jet-set resort of Saint-Tropez with enthusiasm. He was delighted that another Max won. Kühner was delighted with the congratulations from his namesake: "I admire his performance, he has so much perfection in his riding."