No money for asylum seekers? Why the FPÖ is failing

Payment card only a "first step"

"We Freedom Party members are working through the government program in Lower Austria and are far from finished. The payment card is a first step towards a system change that will not please the asylum industry in particular, but that is not our claim either. The welfare state must first and foremost serve our fellow countrymen, namely those who have built it up over the years and finance it with their contributions," explains Lower Austria's FPÖ state deputy Udo Landbauer, who helped develop the model - but would rather pay nothing at all. "The clear goal is and remains the zero quota". According to the Freedom Party member, this applies to cash benefits as well as asylum applications. But would that even be feasible?