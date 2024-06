You’ll be bang on trend with these hairstyles in 2024

The "Krone" has been following the busy Zillertal native for a number of years. We also reported on one of the highlights of his career in the fall of 2021. At that time, Peter F. Pfister was unanimously elected World President of the hairdressing association "Intercoiffeur Mondial". And he will also hold this office for the coming period. A few days ago in the Spanish metropolis of Barcelona, he was elected to this position for the second time with a total of 73 percent of the delegates' votes - beating a rival from L'Oreal Management.