“You have to tell people: ‘The party is over'”

The leader of the Neos party is on tour in Austria. She is campaigning for Europe. And of course for her party. Most recently in Carinthia, on Thursday she was in Deutsch-Griffen. This is where the FPÖ achieved its highest percentage in the last EU elections: 55%. Locals are astonished by the visit of the pink lady: "You are the first federal politician to visit us since Jörg Haider." Meinl-Reisinger talks to "Krone" about elections and burning issues.