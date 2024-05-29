Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Soon to be hooligans"

Paris scandal: Goffin spat at with chewing gum by fan

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 15:36

Belgian tennis player David Goffin has accused the "partisan" home supporters at the French Open of "total disrespect" after he was spat at with chewing gum, among other things, during his first round victory against local hero Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Tuesday.

comment0 Kommentare

The home crowd had ultimately cheered on their favorite just as unsuccessfully as Terence Atmane on Sunday in his five-set defeat against Sebastian Ofner.

The Styrian also had to fight against an atmosphere that was directed against him. However, the 28-year-old pointed out that it had been fair. Goffin now said that he had been insulted for the entire 3:31 hours of the match: "It's really too much. It's becoming like soccer, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and scuffles in the stands. It's getting ridiculous. Some people come to cause problems and not a good atmosphere."

Atmane not disqualified against Ofner
However, the 33-year-old had tried to remain calm so as not to upset himself. After the match, however, he pleaded for the organizers of the Grand Slam tournament to take action against the conditions he had described. Atmane had hit a ball into the spectator stands on Sunday and hit a woman on one knee, but was not disqualified, contrary to the rules. It was widely assumed that he was not disqualified because of his nationality.

David Goffin (Bild: AFP or licensors)
David Goffin
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Goffin noted that there were many complaints about a lack of respect, including among the umpires. At the Australian Open and, of course, above all at Wimbledon, but also at the famously loud US Open, things are quieter than at the French Open. There is an "unhealthy atmosphere" in Paris.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf