"Soon to be hooligans"
Paris scandal: Goffin spat at with chewing gum by fan
Belgian tennis player David Goffin has accused the "partisan" home supporters at the French Open of "total disrespect" after he was spat at with chewing gum, among other things, during his first round victory against local hero Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Tuesday.
The home crowd had ultimately cheered on their favorite just as unsuccessfully as Terence Atmane on Sunday in his five-set defeat against Sebastian Ofner.
The Styrian also had to fight against an atmosphere that was directed against him. However, the 28-year-old pointed out that it had been fair. Goffin now said that he had been insulted for the entire 3:31 hours of the match: "It's really too much. It's becoming like soccer, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and scuffles in the stands. It's getting ridiculous. Some people come to cause problems and not a good atmosphere."
Atmane not disqualified against Ofner
However, the 33-year-old had tried to remain calm so as not to upset himself. After the match, however, he pleaded for the organizers of the Grand Slam tournament to take action against the conditions he had described. Atmane had hit a ball into the spectator stands on Sunday and hit a woman on one knee, but was not disqualified, contrary to the rules. It was widely assumed that he was not disqualified because of his nationality.
Goffin noted that there were many complaints about a lack of respect, including among the umpires. At the Australian Open and, of course, above all at Wimbledon, but also at the famously loud US Open, things are quieter than at the French Open. There is an "unhealthy atmosphere" in Paris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
