New names for Germany’s soccer stadiums

The Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne, for example, will become the "Köln Stadion", while Signal Iduna Park, the home of BVB, will be called the "BVB Stadion Dortmund" from June 14. The neighboring VELTINS-Arena will also be renamed and will henceforth be called "Stadion Auf Schalke". The Merkur Spiel-Arena becomes the "Düsseldorf Arena", the Red Bull Arena the "Leipzig Stadion". The Allianz Arena becomes the "Munich Football Arena", the MHP Arena Stuttgart the "Stuttgart Arena". Deutsche Bank Park, Eintracht's living room, will become the "Frankfurt Arena".