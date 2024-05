This is how much our EU politicians earn in Brussels

"If you have a grandpa, send him to Europe," is an old but still relevant saying about politicians who are winding down their careers in the EU this fall. Since Austria's accession on January 1, 1995, mandataries have been sent to various offices in Brussels and Strasbourg. Traditionally, however, it is not only the average age of the red-white-red parliamentarians that is high, but also their entitlement to salaries, allowances and pension payments.