What has become of the US tanks in Ukraine

The US tanks arrived too late for the failed offensive last summer, but the Ukrainian army deployed the M1A1 on the front line in winter - and lost a few. Photos document the destruction of five M1A1s; Kiev is said to have lost a total of eight. Russia is also believed to have captured two minesweeper versions. This leaves just over 20 of the 31 tanks from US stocks, which are no longer at the front, but are being prepared for further missions with modifications. "Frankenstein tanks" are now being created from Eastern and Western technology to better withstand Putin's army. They now have experience in the necessary conversions ...