Violent storms in the USA: At least 15 dead

Monday is a public holiday in the USA - the long "Memorial Day Weekend" unofficially heralds the start of summer with the opening of the swimming season. Many Americans get together for a swim and a barbecue. In some places, the celebrations are now likely to be canceled due to the risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service issued further severe weather and tornado warnings for several states. In the south of Texas, heat warnings were also in place due to perceived temperatures of over 45 degrees.