Police officer attacked
Reumannplatz: Perpetrator wanted to die in a hail of bullets
On Friday evening, a 41-year-old man attacked a police officer with a knife on Vienna's Reumannplatz. In his interrogation, the Jordanian now gave "suicide by cop" as his motive. In other words, he wanted to die in a hail of police bullets.
He had private problems and had seen a police operation that had given him the idea. He didn't care what happened to the police officer or whether he killed him. The crime in the weapons ban zone in Vienna-Favoriten was recorded on video. It shows the force with which the 41-year-old stabbed him. The knife blade was even bent as a result.
As reported, police officers from the Favoriten municipal police command were on duty shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday in the area of Keplerplatz because of a drunk man. He is said to have been throwing glass bottles around. Meanwhile, the uninvolved 41-year-old approached, suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the upper body of an officer.
Police officer receives psychological support
The 24-year-old officer suffered abrasions, the blade was fortunately intercepted by the stab protection vest. He was unable to continue his duties and received psychological support. The attacker was overpowered with the help of a Taser and arrested, and the knife was confiscated.
"Suicide by cop" is the subject of several US feature films. There have also been repeated live broadcasts of real cases in the United States.
The Vienna case is expected to be handed over to the public prosecutor's office during the course of Saturday, after which the attacker will probably be transferred to a prison. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) thanked the emergency services involved for their "professional work" and wished the injured man a speedy recovery.
If you or a person close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find other crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.
