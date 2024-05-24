Robbery in Kalwang
Resident seriously injured by thieves
On Wednesday night in Kalwang in the district of Leoben, three drunk men tried to steal various items from a house. When the owner of the house tried to stop them, he was punched in the face. He was seriously injured. All three suspects were arrested.
On Wednesday evening, three Croatians consumed alcohol at a service station in the district of Leoben without paying the bill. At around 9.30 p.m., the three intoxicated men then went through an unlocked door into a residential building near the service station in Kalwang. After stealing shoes, a bottle of pumpkin seed oil and a bottle of juice, they were surprised by the owner, who screamed loudly for help. Her 53-year-old husband came to her aid and chased the men to the front of the house.
Seed oil in exchange for a punch
When he then tried to snatch the seed oil from the 19-year-old, the latter punched him in the face. Together with a neighbor, the 53-year-old was able to stop the 22- and 24-year-old until the police arrived. The 19-year-old fled at first, but returned to the scene a short time later. The suspects were then arrested.
The 53-year-old, who only felt severe pain on Thursday, May 23, 2024, went to the hospital in Kalwang on his own. A serious injury was diagnosed there.
Decision on deportation
During questioning, the suspects partially confessed. The 19-year-old was taken to Leoben prison. An arrest order was issued for the 22- and 24-year-old and a deportation order was subsequently issued. They were transferred to the Vordernberg detention center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
