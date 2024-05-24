Resident seriously injured by thieves

On Wednesday evening, three Croatians consumed alcohol at a service station in the district of Leoben without paying the bill. At around 9.30 p.m., the three intoxicated men then went through an unlocked door into a residential building near the service station in Kalwang. After stealing shoes, a bottle of pumpkin seed oil and a bottle of juice, they were surprised by the owner, who screamed loudly for help. Her 53-year-old husband came to her aid and chased the men to the front of the house.