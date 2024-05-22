Special lifetime achievements
When the country pays tribute to deserving people
Honor to whom honor is due! The Governor awarded six special people for their life's work with four Grand Decoration of Honor and two State Decoration of Honor. The ceremony in the Spiegelsaal was accompanied by the great musicians Klaus Paier on accordion and Julia Malischnig on guitar.
"The honorees are a cross-section of Carinthian society. They show us what great achievements people - in areas that are often not consciously recognized - make for the community," said Governor Peter Kaiser, before he, Vice Governor Martin Gruber and Provincial Councillors Beate Prettner and Sara Schaar got down to the awards ceremony.
The recipients of the decorations
The "Grand Decoration of Honor" was awarded four times and the "Decoration of Honor" twice. These were awarded to Gerhild Hartweger for her role as a pioneer of sustainable tourism in Upper Carinthia; Ina Maria Lerchbaumer for her work in the Carinthian Cultural Foundation and the St. Antonius Lebenswelt; Wilhelm Gottfried Riepl, special master carpenter and deacon; Franz Schier for the development of the Weissensee Nature Park, Johann Drescher for conservation and wildlife protection and Brigadier Thomas Rapatz.
We must return to diplomacy, to the art of talking. This is the only way we can solve conflicts in this world and also wars.
Brigadier Thomas Rapatz, Griffen
The officer of the Austrian Armed Forces was often on the front line as a military attaché in trouble spots. Most recently in Turkey, where he even presided over 135 military attachés from 87 nations via the attaché corps. The returnee's short speech in the Spiegelsaal drew thunderous applause.
Numerous guests of honor
Among the guests of honor were the President of the Provincial Parliament Reinhart Rohr and his deputy Andreas Scherwitzl, Military Commander Philipp Eder, Provincial Office Director Dieter Platzer and his wife Regina. Cathedral priest Josef Klaus Donko, Maria Saal's mayor Franz Pfaller, Rosalia Rapatz from Griffen, the brigadier's wife, as well as numerous guests of honor from Carinthia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
