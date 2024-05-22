When the country pays tribute to deserving people

The recipients of the decorations

The "Grand Decoration of Honor" was awarded four times and the "Decoration of Honor" twice. These were awarded to Gerhild Hartweger for her role as a pioneer of sustainable tourism in Upper Carinthia; Ina Maria Lerchbaumer for her work in the Carinthian Cultural Foundation and the St. Antonius Lebenswelt; Wilhelm Gottfried Riepl, special master carpenter and deacon; Franz Schier for the development of the Weissensee Nature Park, Johann Drescher for conservation and wildlife protection and Brigadier Thomas Rapatz.