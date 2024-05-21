"Crown" at Löffler
70 euros for a T-shirt – appropriate or unacceptable?
The fact that Kik and other low-cost suppliers offer T-shirts for 2.99 euros on the market can be explained by inferior quality and sometimes terrible working conditions, including mini-wages. But are you prepared to pay 70 euros for a T-shirt? Krone+ took a look around an Austrian textile manufacturer and compared the prices of a 3-euro and a 70-euro T-shirt.
With good humor, witty sayings and a broad smile, Otto Leodolter shows us around the production facility in Ried im Innkreis, presents the impressive fabric production process from the yarn, and provides insights into quality control and the printing of the textiles. The fact that Löffler Managing Director Leodolter knows his 170 employees in Upper Austria by name and shares many years of professional experience with them is appreciated within the company. However, working in the textile industry is no walk in the park: Rosi - who has been with the company for around 35 years - spends hours staring at fabric tapes to spot small faults. Broken needles or small knots in the yarn can lead to defects in the fabric. "We check every meter of fabric with human eyes," says Leodolter, proud of the quality control.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.