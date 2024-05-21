70 euros for a T-shirt – appropriate or unacceptable?

With good humor, witty sayings and a broad smile, Otto Leodolter shows us around the production facility in Ried im Innkreis, presents the impressive fabric production process from the yarn, and provides insights into quality control and the printing of the textiles. The fact that Löffler Managing Director Leodolter knows his 170 employees in Upper Austria by name and shares many years of professional experience with them is appreciated within the company. However, working in the textile industry is no walk in the park: Rosi - who has been with the company for around 35 years - spends hours staring at fabric tapes to spot small faults. Broken needles or small knots in the yarn can lead to defects in the fabric. "We check every meter of fabric with human eyes," says Leodolter, proud of the quality control.