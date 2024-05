Attila Dogudan: “Niki wouldn’t have wanted it this way”

Yes, no, please later, please in an hour, please in two, please tomorrow. In the end, it is impossible to reconstruct how many times we had to postpone our conversation over several days. And if it wasn't about "Niki", his early mentor and best friend, and the fifth anniversary of his death on Whit Monday, Attila Dogudan probably wouldn't have agreed at all. The DO & CO founder already has too much to do, and he hardly ever gives interviews anymore anyway. Not even about his successes, such as the most recent one: a mega-deal with Delta.