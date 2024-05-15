How Elon Musk is ensnaring the ultra-right for profit

Elon Musk loves political provocation. The more absurd and controversial a point of view, the more fun it is for the South African to trumpet it loudly to the world. Regardless of whether the Tesla boss is spreading the crude anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that the Jews are pursuing a plan to bring illegal migrants to Western countries in order to weaken the white majorities. Or he dismisses the rescue of refugees from distress at sea as a waste of money. Or calling on the Ukrainians to capitulate because they wouldn't stand a chance against Putin's Russia anyway. There is no nonsense that the fourth richest man in the world is too good for. The New York Times aptly dubbed him a "geopolitical chaos agent".