Unholy alliance

How Elon Musk is ensnaring the ultra-right for profit

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 18:00

From Argentina to India to Italy: tech mogul Elon Musk has forged an unholy alliance with ultra-right heads of state around the world to promote their ideas - and above all to increase his personal profit. Krone+ explains how the rich man and the right found each other.

0 Kommentare

Elon Musk loves political provocation. The more absurd and controversial a point of view, the more fun it is for the South African to trumpet it loudly to the world. Regardless of whether the Tesla boss is spreading the crude anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that the Jews are pursuing a plan to bring illegal migrants to Western countries in order to weaken the white majorities. Or he dismisses the rescue of refugees from distress at sea as a waste of money. Or calling on the Ukrainians to capitulate because they wouldn't stand a chance against Putin's Russia anyway. There is no nonsense that the fourth richest man in the world is too good for. The New York Times aptly dubbed him a "geopolitical chaos agent".

But there is also a lot of calculation behind all these dispensable statements. Over the past few years, Elon Musk has forged an unholy alliance in which politics and capital have come together in an unpleasant alliance.

