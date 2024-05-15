In Vienna city center
After casino robbery: this man is now wanted!
Following the brazen robbery by an armed man at the beginning of April at the Jackpot Casino in Vienna's city center, the police have now published a mugshot of the suspect. They are looking for a slim man, about 1.70 meters to 1.80 meters tall. The police have also offered a reward of 3000 euros for any useful information.
The man shown in the photos published by the Vienna police is suspected of having robbed the casino on April 7 of this year shortly before 1 pm. There were dramatic scenes during the crime: The unknown man is said to have pulled out a pistol and threatened the employees with it. He was able to flee with the loot of more than 100,000 euros.
Robber not yet caught
To date, the man has not been caught by the police despite extensive search efforts. The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation was immediately entrusted with the investigation.
On Wednesday, the Vienna Police Department announced: "A cash reward of 3000 euros has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator." Witnesses who noticed the suspect (see photo) during or after his escape are asked to contact the police.
Had a black pistol with him
The alleged perpetrator is said to be a man with a slim build and a height of around 1.70 meters to 1.80 meters. At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a dark baseball cap. He also had a black pistol with him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
