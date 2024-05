Tyrol’s agriculture: you can’t do without cows and co.

In Tyrol's stables, you mostly find ruminants, while grass is the main crop in our fields. Grassland-based farming with ruminants is a tried and tested system: "It simply makes sense in mountainous areas," explains Michael Traugott, professor at the Research Center for Mountain Agriculture at the University of Innsbruck. You can't plant a maize field on steep mountain slopes. In turn, we humans cannot eat the grass that grows there. "But ruminants can," explains Traugott.