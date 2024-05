This is why Sturm has the double in the bag

"We want to seal the deal in Linz," was the tenor at Sturm ahead of the clash against LASK. But the Bundesliga is not a concert of wishes: after the 2:2 draw, Sturm are still in the waiting loop for the championship trophy until Sunday. But then, after 13 years, the object of desire will once again land under the clock tower. The likelihood of Christian Ilzer's team taking the butter off their bread in the final round is slim. Five reasons why the new champions will be Sturm: