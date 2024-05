“Influx to Vienna not because of social benefits”

For the ÖVP and FPÖ, the influx of migrants from the provinces is due to "excessive" and "generous" social benefits in Vienna - not only, but also for migrants. This makes Vienna a "social magnet". The ÖVP is therefore calling for social benefits to be adjusted to the level of neighboring federal states, while the FPÖ is calling for all benefits to be suspended. For City Councillor for Social Affairs Peter Hacker, this is cynicism, especially from the ÖVP.