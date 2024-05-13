Spicy classic: boeuf stroganoff with mash

Spicy taste

He now cooks the whole thing with sherry: "Sherry goes best with morels and mushrooms." Once the alcohol has evaporated, the sauce is topped up with beef jus and a small spoonful of Dijon mustard is added. "We now bind the whole thing with sour cream. And now I add the capers and pickled gherkins," explains Vogler. The seared meat is also added to the pan - including the meat juices. "That's all the flavor we need," says the chef.