"Krone" one-dish menu
Spicy classic: boeuf stroganoff with mash
Every week we present a dish to you - simply prepared and with just a few ingredients. The video is also available on our social media channels. This week we are featuring a classic from Russian cuisine: boeuf stroganoff.
It is one of the most famous Russian dishes and was named after a well-known aristocratic family: Boeuf Stroganoff. Christoph Vogler from the Aelium restaurant in St. Pölten shows you how you can easily prepare this meat dish yourself.
First, the chef heats up a pan and adds a little oil. Before the meat is seared, it is salted a little and then placed on a plate. Vogler then fries the onion in the same pan and adds fresh morels. Don't forget a pinch of salt and butter!
Spicy taste
He now cooks the whole thing with sherry: "Sherry goes best with morels and mushrooms." Once the alcohol has evaporated, the sauce is topped up with beef jus and a small spoonful of Dijon mustard is added. "We now bind the whole thing with sour cream. And now I add the capers and pickled gherkins," explains Vogler. The seared meat is also added to the pan - including the meat juices. "That's all the flavor we need," says the chef.
He now cooks the meat over a low heat and finishes it off with chopped parsley. Aelium serves his boeuf stroganoff with mashed potatoes. Enjoy your meal!
