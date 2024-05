Two old ladies and their lives on Lake Wörthersee

What a spectacle it must have been in May 1924 when the 19-metre-long "Loretto" rolled past the shop windows of Klagenfurt's Bahnhofstrasse! "After being built at the Danube shipyard in Vienna, the ship was brought to Klagenfurt by rail and then by streetcar to Lake Wörthersee, where it was launched on May 29," explains Johannes Lebitsch from Nostalgiebahnen. Her sister ship "Lorelei" experienced the same spectacle just a few months later.