Forest bathing for beginners: how to do it right

One of the most important things you need to know about forest bathing: "It's absolutely not about covering a certain distance or lap," emphasizes forest bathing trainer Ulli Felber. The goal is not to cover a certain number of kilometers or climb a summit: "That can cause stress, because the focus is not on experiencing nature, on enjoyment, it's all about getting to the top." Instead, Felber emphasizes, "the journey is the goal when forest bathing".