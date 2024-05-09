Women arrested
After protest camp eviction: demonstration in front of police building
After the pro-Palestine protest camp on the campus of the University of Vienna was evacuated on Thursday night, around 50 people gathered for a spontaneous demonstration at the Roßauer Lände police detention center in the morning. The activists demanded the release of three women who were provisionally arrested during the eviction and have been in police custody ever since.
Traffic on the Lände was repeatedly blocked by the group on Thursday. The three women were taken into custody to establish their identity - and continued to refuse to disclose their personal details. Whether they were actually in the detention center or another official facility was not revealed.
Activists sit on the roadway
The activists would repeatedly block traffic by sitting down on the lanes, but would also clear them again, according to police spokesman Mattias Schuster. There was no threat of major traffic jams on the public holiday anyway. The police were represented by several dozen officers, including a riot unit and an operations unit, to secure the area.
Around 100 people had set up their tents at the beginning of the week following a "pro-Palestine" demonstration at the campus in the old AKH in the Alsergrund district. A counter-demonstration took place on Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday night, the security authorities ordered the dispersal of the camp after increasing solidarity with the goals of Hamas was registered and the event was therefore no longer covered by the right to freedom of expression. In addition, the protest had been classified as a threat to public safety.
