Salzburg stork couple has a new nest in Obertrum

On the very same day, storks appeared for the first time at the Trumer brewery in Obertraum. "There are only around ten pairs of storks in the whole of Salzburg and southern Bavaria," says Hemma Gressel from Birdlife Austria. If the bird expert has her way, then it is practically certain that the new pair of birds in Obertrum can only be the animals that were driven away from the electricity pylon in Salzburg-Leopoldskron.