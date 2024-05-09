Vorteilswelt
After nesting on the mast

Salzburg stork couple has a new nest in Obertrum

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 09:30

Flown from the electricity pylon, landed on the brewery chimney: After their rough departure from Salzburg-Leopoldskron, the storks Fridolin and Elsa are now at home in Obertrum.

comment0 Kommentare

The excitement and anger were great, but now the joy is even greater. Stork couple Fridolin and Elsa have apparently found a new home! At the end of April, they were rudely delogated from their nest in Salzburg-Leopoldskron by Salzburg AG, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Now they are most probably at home in Obertrum.

Salzburg AG employees removed the stork nest. The result was a complaint. (Bild: zVg)
Salzburg AG employees removed the stork nest. The result was a complaint.
(Bild: zVg)

The nest of Fridolin and Elsa - children of the residents of Salzburg's Obermoosweg and Wildmoosweg gave them their name - was destroyed by employees of Salzburg AG. The birds did not accept a replacement nest that local residents quickly provided. On April 22, the two storks were sighted for the last time in Salzburg-Leopoldskron.

The replacement nest was not accepted by the birds and they fled. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The replacement nest was not accepted by the birds and they fled.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

On the very same day, storks appeared for the first time at the Trumer brewery in Obertraum. "There are only around ten pairs of storks in the whole of Salzburg and southern Bavaria," says Hemma Gressel from Birdlife Austria. If the bird expert has her way, then it is practically certain that the new pair of birds in Obertrum can only be the animals that were driven away from the electricity pylon in Salzburg-Leopoldskron.

In any case, the white stork duo has already settled in well in Obertrum. Three eggs lie in the eagerly built nest high above the lake. The animals and their nest are safe in the Sigl family's brewery, where the chimney has long since been decommissioned. Nothing stands in the way of breeding, which takes around 30 days.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
