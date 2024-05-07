Schlager: “My participation in the European Championship depends on it”

The finals start on June 14, with the ÖFB team taking part on June 17. They will face France, with Poland (June 21) and the Netherlands (June 25) the other Group D opponents. "My top priority at the moment is to concentrate fully on the rehab of my knee, which I will complete at my club. I will work on this with all my strength from now on and try to complete the healing process as quickly as possible," said Schlager. Ultimately, this will also determine whether or not he can still take part in the European Championships.