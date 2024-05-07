Team goalie gives update
Schlager: “My participation in the European Championship depends on it”
ÖFB team goalkeeper Alexander Schlager will be out for some time following an operation on the meniscus in his left knee on Monday evening in Innsbruck. However, the 28-year-old from Salzburg has not yet written off the European Championship in Germany. "I will work with all my strength from now on and try to complete the healing process as quickly as possible. Ultimately, this will also determine whether or not I can still take part in the European Championships," said the 28-year-old.
The finals start on June 14, with the ÖFB team taking part on June 17. They will face France, with Poland (June 21) and the Netherlands (June 25) the other Group D opponents. "My top priority at the moment is to concentrate fully on the rehab of my knee, which I will complete at my club. I will work on this with all my strength from now on and try to complete the healing process as quickly as possible," said Schlager. Ultimately, this will also determine whether or not he can still take part in the European Championships.
What is certain is that the club season has come to an early end. In the last two Bundesliga games in Hartberg and against LASK, he will probably be replaced by Timo Horn, as he was recently in the bitter 2-0 defeat at Rapid in Hütteldorf. Salzburg, in second place and four points behind Sturm Graz, have only a slim chance of winning the league title and must be careful not to be overtaken by third-placed LASK, who are only three points behind.
Injury during warm-up
Schlager suffered the meniscus injury while warming up at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday and therefore had to miss the game. The 15-time ÖFB team goalkeeper would be the next high-profile absentee after Xaver Schlager and Sasa Kalajdzic (both torn cruciate ligaments). ÖFB star David Alaba is currently fighting his way back from the same injury, but the tournament could also come too soon for him. Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber are also currently unfit.
Pentz has the best chance of replacing Schlager
At national team level, Patrick Pentz, Heinz Lindner, Tobias Lawal and Niklas Hedl are considered possible replacements for Schlager. Pentz regularly stands between the posts for Danish club Bröndby, while Lindner last played for Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise in mid-March. In total, the 33-year-old has only played five competitive matches this season. Lawal (23/LASK) and Hedl (23/Rapid) have little international experience.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.