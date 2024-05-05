Top favorite Pogacar wins second Giro stage

Pogacar suffered damage to his front tire while in the peloton around eleven kilometers before the finish in Biella and was unable to prevent a (harmless) crash. At this point, the Italian Andrea Piccolo was almost 45 seconds solo in front. Großschartner then paved the way for the top favorite from the back of the peloton to the front of the peloton. The UAE team, led by Norwegian Mikkel Bjerg, then set a good pace on the difficult final climb. As expected, long-term leader Piccolo (EF Education) was then caught 6.5 km before the finish.