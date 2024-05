Why does health often come last?

"Krone": Ms. Brunner-Wildauer, how much do the general public know about healthy eating?

Eva Brunner-Wildauer: Unfortunately, less than you might think. Everyone deals with food every day and thinks they are an expert in it. A lot of "half-knowledge" is communicated in the media which, taken out of context, makes no sense. Awareness of nutrition and health has increased in recent years, but too much information unfortunately doesn't help. The feeling for one's own body has unfortunately been somewhat lost.