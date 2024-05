Tauern railroad line closed due to construction work

The timetables between Böckstein and Klagenfurt will have to be adjusted during the period of the rail replacement service. Long-distance trains in the direction of Klagenfurt will run later than scheduled from Böckstein. Long-distance trains in the direction of Salzburg have an earlier departure time on the route between Klagenfurt main station and Schwarzach-St. Veit. The Tauernbahn car lock between Böckstein and Mallnitz is running as scheduled.