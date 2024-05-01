In the footsteps of the “little hurried ones”

The sprouting clubmoss is also known as forest clubmoss or snake clubmoss and is an evergreen, herbaceous plant whose leaves resemble the needles of fir and spruce trees. The species forms a creeping stem above ground that grows up to one meter long. From this, ascending lateral shoot axes grow upwards. However, before the sprouting clubmoss appears above ground, it grows in the soil for several years as a so-called pre-germ and is nourished by a fungus during this time. The species is found in moist, acidic, shady forests and also grows at altitudes of up to 2000 meters in the Alps. In Austria, the sprouting clubmoss is moderately common and protected by the EU Habitats Directive. The plant was once an important part of folk medicine and was used to treat rickets, wounds and skin diseases, among other things. The highly flammable spores were once used in photography and to create pyrotechnical effects.