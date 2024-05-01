The most beautiful hiking routes
In the footsteps of the “little hurried ones”
A variety of paths lead along the Litz torrent through the Silbertal region. From here, you can marvel at the unbridled power of the water at close quarters.
The Litz, a torrent in the Montafon region, originates from a seven-part spring near the Alpe Fresch at around 1800 meters above sea level. On its way, the stream flows through the Silbertal valley, passes Bartholomäberg and flows through Schruns before flowing into the Ill after around 24 kilometers. Tributaries of the Litz are the Teufelsbach, the Gaflunerbach and the Burtschabach.
The original name of the watercourse was Illitz, the component Ill is likely to have Celtic roots ("ilara") and means something like "in a hurry". Illitz could therefore be translated as "the little one in a hurry". And the river seems to be in a hurry. Especially in those sections before the Litz reaches the settlement area of the Silbertal, it shows its impetuous side. After that, the course of the river is unfortunately severely impaired by a wide variety of obstructions and no longer has much to do with its original form. This was triggered by a flood in June 1910, which caused great damage in Schruns. As a result, construction of the so-called Litzdamm began in 1911.
The Litz as a source of electricity
In 1947, there were even concrete plans to divert the torrent with the help of a tunnel so that the water could power a planned ÖBB power station. However, determined protests from the local population prevented this project from being realized. The project was finally shelved in 1948. However, the Litz has been using its hydropower to operate a power station in the ravine near Schruns since 1896, which was expanded over the years due to the increasing demand for electricity and completely renovated in 1996. You can follow the torrent and its eventful history along a walking and hiking trail. The starting point is the parking lot of the Kristbergbahn in Silbertal.
Large selection of hiking routes
There are several options: You can either opt for the signposted village circuit, most of which runs along the banks of the Litz, or you can take a hike up to the Fellimännle mountain hut (or even further). A longer walk in the opposite direction to Schruns is also possible. Heading into the valley, the route leads past the open-air stage of the Sagenfestspiele. There is also an adventure trail for children along the torrent, which consists of eleven interactive stations and allows girls and boys to explore nature in a playful way. However, the section up to the Teufelsbach waterfall is currently closed as construction work is being carried out on the path.
Sprouting lycopod
The sprouting clubmoss is also known as forest clubmoss or snake clubmoss and is an evergreen, herbaceous plant whose leaves resemble the needles of fir and spruce trees. The species forms a creeping stem above ground that grows up to one meter long. From this, ascending lateral shoot axes grow upwards. However, before the sprouting clubmoss appears above ground, it grows in the soil for several years as a so-called pre-germ and is nourished by a fungus during this time. The species is found in moist, acidic, shady forests and also grows at altitudes of up to 2000 meters in the Alps. In Austria, the sprouting clubmoss is moderately common and protected by the EU Habitats Directive. The plant was once an important part of folk medicine and was used to treat rickets, wounds and skin diseases, among other things. The highly flammable spores were once used in photography and to create pyrotechnical effects.
However, this part of the route can be bypassed on the forest road. If you head towards "Fellimännle" (open from mid-May), you will experience the Litzbach in its original untamed state. Wildly roaring and unregulated, the water makes its way through the Bannwald gorge, repeatedly forming pools or rushing over terrain steps as a waterfall. Along the hiking trail, most of which leads through wooded areas, there are always good views of the river.
Fakten
Type: Hike or walk
Duration: one and a half to two and a quarter hours, depending on the variant (the different paths are signposted)
Starting point: Kristbergbahn parking lot, Silbertal
Equipment: shoes with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, walking poles if required
Refreshment stops: "Fellimännle" mountain hut (from 9 May, Mon-Sun 10 am to 6 pm), other options available in the village of Silbertal and in Schruns
Tip: Montafon Mining Museum, Dorfstraße 8, Silbertal, open from June
Public transport: Bus route 680 from Schruns train station
Return out of the valley via the same route, although it is worth adding the village circuit. The village of Silbertal has a long history. Mining was carried out in the area over 1000 years ago, with miners digging for silver, copper and iron on the heights of the Kristberg slope. Until the 17th century, the Silbertal was called Silberberg. Mining experienced its last heyday in the High Middle Ages, as tons of silver were imported to Europe from America with the discovery of the New World, which ultimately made mining in the Montafon unprofitable. If you would like to delve deeper into the history of mining, we recommend a visit to the mining museum from June.
