Austin LIVE: Antonelli Gets Off to a Flying Start

Antonelli knows: “We’re very close.”

His home country has been waiting for its next Formula 1 world champion for over 70 years. Alberto Ascari achieved it in 1953. No one doubts anymore that Antonelli will follow in his footsteps soon. With his victory in qualifying, he had already put himself in position in Texas. On Sunday, he once again did everything he could to secure his early coronation. But the competition wasn’t playing along just yet. Russell, second in the championship, and Hamilton, third in the standings, shouldn’t have finished higher than ninth and fifth, respectively. “We’re very close. Hopefully we’ll be able to pull it off soon,” Antonelli said with a grin during the winner’s interview.