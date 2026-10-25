“Spritzer” Should Contain Only Domestic Wine

Patriotism in a Glass

Just in time for the national holiday and in parallel with the ongoing negotiations on a new wine law, Austria’s “master winemakers” are calling for more patriotism—specifically regarding the country’s unofficial national drink, the “Gspritzten.” According to estimates by the wine industry, around 500 million Spritzers are consumed annually in this country. In some places, however, wine from abroad is also used in the mix. In the future, this will no longer be the case.