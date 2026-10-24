A bombshell! Austria parts ways with coach Helm

Uhlig takes over on an interim basis

Yet Helm had led Austria to impressive third- and fourth-place finishes in his first two seasons. In his first season, his team even fought for the title right down to the last second. In European competition, however, the team was eliminated from the Conference League by Ilves Tampere in the second qualifying round, then by Banik Ostrava in the third qualifying round, and finally in the playoff against Portugal’s big-money squad from Braga.