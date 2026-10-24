LIVE: Rapid Regains Three-Goal Lead

As expected, Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup stuck with the same starting lineup that had opened the game in their most recent 3-1 victory over Hartberg. And just as against the Styrians, the home team got off to a perfect start in front of 21,379 spectators, even though Petter Nosa Dahl’s finish was too weak on the first chance (4th minute). Shortly afterward, Dahl set up the opening goal with a one-touch pass to Kara following a through ball from Demir that went behind the defense. The Green-Whites’ lone striker had no trouble finishing the play. Cvetkovic, who had pushed forward, completed the one-two after Tonni Adamsen played a cross.