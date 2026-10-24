Joker Saves a Point
WSG Tirol and GAK Draw 1-1
WSG Tirol and GAK played to a 1-1 draw. With his goal in the 63rd minute, Joker Baden-Frederiksen secured a point for the Tyroleans.
A fast-paced matchup between WSG Tirol and GAK in the tenth round of the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday ended in a draw. After Graz took an early lead on a penalty kick by Alexander Hofleitner (6th minute), Nikolai Baden-Frederiksen (63rd minute) rewarded the Tyroleans’ spirited performance in Innsbruck. In the standings, the Tyroleans slipped back to seventh place, while the “Red Jackets” retain their eighth-place spot—at least until Sunday.
With a dream start, GAK quickly banished the ghosts of their recent 1-6 derby defeat against Sturm. Jacob Italiano, who a week earlier had caused the serious injury to Sturm goalie Daniil Chudjakow, took full advantage of the scramble created by David Kubatta in the penalty area, and Hofleitner confidently converted from the “spot.” And WSG was lucky not to fall further behind. Leon Klassen’s supposed 2–0 goal ten minutes later was disallowed following a VAR review for offside (15th minute).
It remained a lively match, though for a long time without any clear-cut chances on either side. WSG was the more active team but barely managed to create any shots on goal. Toward the end of the first half, it was once again GAK that posed a threat, but goalkeeper Salko Hamzic made a brilliant save to prevent Mark Grosse from making it 0–2 (39'). Shortly afterward, however, the Graz team lost both Anderson, who was suspected of having a concussion (39th minute), and then Italiano, who limped off the field (44th minute).
: A Thrilling Second HalfThesecondhalf began with a sharp but too-central header by Yannick Oberleitner toward Hamzic (49'), and shortly afterward, on the other end, Murat Satin tested Cican Stankovic with a long-range shot (55'). A triple substitution just before the hour mark finally broke the deadlock for WSG. Just three minutes later, a bouncing free kick from substitute Baden-Frederiksen found the back of the net.
The action remained lively. A header by Tim Trummer whizzed past the WSG goal (67'), and substitute Souleyman Mandey was blocked at the last second inside the WSG penalty area (80'). In the closing minutes, WSG repeatedly put the GAK defense on the back foot, but there were no more clear-cut scoring chances to secure the win.
WSG Tirol – GAK 1:1 (0:1)
Innsbruck, Tivoli Stadion Tirol, Referee Macanovic
Goals: 0– 1 (6') Hofleitner (penalty kick), 1–1 (63') Baden Frederiksen
WSG: Hamzic – Boras, Kubatta, D. Gugganig (46. Murray), Oswald – Taferner, Striednig – Goiginger (60. Olakigbe), Satin, Wels (60. Hinterseer) – Balic (60' Baden Frederiksen)
GAK: Stankovic – Vraa, Sollbauer, Oberleitner – Anderson (39. Trummer), Michorl, Cvetko, Klassen – Italiano (44. Lichtenberger), Grosse (77. Mandey), Hofleitner
Yellow cards: none / Trummer, Klassen
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