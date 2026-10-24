WSG Tirol and GAK Draw 1-1

It remained a lively match, though for a long time without any clear-cut chances on either side. WSG was the more active team but barely managed to create any shots on goal. Toward the end of the first half, it was once again GAK that posed a threat, but goalkeeper Salko Hamzic made a brilliant save to prevent Mark Grosse from making it 0–2 (39'). Shortly afterward, however, the Graz team lost both Anderson, who was suspected of having a concussion (39th minute), and then Italiano, who limped off the field (44th minute).