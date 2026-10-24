“The case of the border police chief warrants investigation”

“A leading representative of the local police wants to join the AfD. That is extremely disconcerting and also frightening. First, it contradicts everything our law enforcement agencies actually stand for. Second, a high-ranking security official who has sworn an oath to the Austrian Constitution must not join a foreign political party, let alone finance it,” says Green Party spokesperson on extremism Anne-Sophie Bauer in response to the revelation that the then-head of the Upper Austrian Border Police in Upper Austria. The people of Upper Austria would rightly expect that the state’s top security officials have no ties to extremist circles. Bauer is now calling for a thorough investigation of the case.