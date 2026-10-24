Wanted to join the AfD
“The case of the border police chief warrants investigation”
Anne-Sophie Bauer, the Greens’ spokesperson on extremism, expressed shock that the head of the Upper Austrian border police wanted to join the AfD in April 2019. She insists that the state’s top security officials must have no ties to far-right circles and points out concerning connections to the Identitarians as well.
“A leading representative of the local police wants to join the AfD. That is extremely disconcerting and also frightening. First, it contradicts everything our law enforcement agencies actually stand for. Second, a high-ranking security official who has sworn an oath to the Austrian Constitution must not join a foreign political party, let alone finance it,” says Green Party spokesperson on extremism Anne-Sophie Bauer in response to the revelation that the then-head of the Upper Austrian Border Police in Upper Austria. The people of Upper Austria would rightly expect that the state’s top security officials have no ties to extremist circles. Bauer is now calling for a thorough investigation of the case.
Investigate Ties to Extremist Circles
“What has come to light here must not be downplayed. The official’s social circle and any possible connections he may have to the far-right extremist milieu must be thoroughly investigated. It is in the very best interest of the local law enforcement to take a firm stance in such troubling cases,” emphasizes the spokesperson on extremism.
The background and the individuals involved in this case are also explosive. The motion was submitted through the office of Frank Pasemann, who was an AfD member of the state parliament at the time. He was expelled from the party just one year later due to anti-Semitic activities.
Liaison Between the AfD and the Identitarians
Pasemann is considered a liaison between the AfD and the Identitarian Movement (IB). According to the weekly newspaper *Die Zeit*, he is said to have played a key role in enabling IB activists to appear at an AfD rally in front of the Saxon state parliament.
Event in Steyregg
And according to Bauer, one path also leads to Upper Austria and the Identitarian Center in Steyregg. This is because Pasemann also organized an event with Philip Stein and Michael Schäfer. Both are said to be associated with the far-right scene and had just been guests at Castell Aurora, a venue frequented by the FPÖ Upper Austria Youth. “This demonstrates once again the cross-border networks of right-wing extremism and the blurred lines with politics—issues that are still being addressed with far too little action,” Bauer emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.