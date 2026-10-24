Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wanted to join the AfD

“The case of the border police chief warrants investigation”

Nachrichten
24.10.2026 11:30
(Bild: APA-Images / dpa / Hendrik Schmidt)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Anne-Sophie Bauer, the Greens’ spokesperson on extremism, expressed shock that the head of the Upper Austrian border police wanted to join the AfD in April 2019. She insists that the state’s top security officials must have no ties to far-right circles and points out concerning connections to the Identitarians as well. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

“A leading representative of the local police wants to join the AfD. That is extremely disconcerting and also frightening. First, it contradicts everything our law enforcement agencies actually stand for. Second, a high-ranking security official who has sworn an oath to the Austrian Constitution must not join a foreign political party, let alone finance it,” says Green Party spokesperson on extremism Anne-Sophie Bauer in response to the revelation that the then-head of the Upper Austrian Border Police in Upper Austria. The people of Upper Austria would rightly expect that the state’s top security officials have no ties to extremist circles. Bauer is now calling for a thorough investigation of the case.

Investigate Ties to Extremist Circles
“What has come to light here must not be downplayed. The official’s social circle and any possible connections he may have to the far-right extremist milieu must be thoroughly investigated. It is in the very best interest of the local law enforcement to take a firm stance in such troubling cases,” emphasizes the spokesperson on extremism.

The background and the individuals involved in this case are also explosive. The motion was submitted through the office of Frank Pasemann, who was an AfD member of the state parliament at the time. He was expelled from the party just one year later due to anti-Semitic activities.

Liaison Between the AfD and the Identitarians
Pasemann is considered a liaison between the AfD and the Identitarian Movement (IB). According to the weekly newspaper *Die Zeit*, he is said to have played a key role in enabling IB activists to appear at an AfD rally in front of the Saxon state parliament.

Event in Steyregg
And according to Bauer, one path also leads to Upper Austria and the Identitarian Center in Steyregg. This is because Pasemann also organized an event with Philip Stein and Michael Schäfer. Both are said to be associated with the far-right scene and had just been guests at Castell Aurora, a venue frequented by the FPÖ Upper Austria Youth. “This demonstrates once again the cross-border networks of right-wing extremism and the blurred lines with politics—issues that are still being addressed with far too little action,” Bauer emphasizes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
24.10.2026 11:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf