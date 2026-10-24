Even minor accidents are time-consuming for mountain rescuers

An 80-year-old man from Vienna set out on a hike up the 814-meter-high Jainzen in Bad Ischl on Friday afternoon. In the upper third of the ascent, he found himself in an alpine emergency on the steep and slippery trail and was in danger of falling for a brief moment. He then contacted the Bad Ischl Mountain Rescue Service. A hiker who happened to be passing by came to his aid and initially accompanied him back down the mountain.



Increasing Exhaustion

However, due to the 80-year-old’s increasing exhaustion and unsteady gait, continuing the descent was virtually impossible. The Bad Ischl Mountain Rescue Service, which had been alerted, and an alpine police officer encountered the two men at an elevation of about 700 meters above sea level and transported the exhausted 80-year-old safely down to the valley on a mountain stretcher.



Mountain rescue was also called into action in the Mondsee region

On Friday, a 35-year-old German woman went on a hike with her boyfriend up the 1,030-meter-high Almkogel in the municipality of Mondsee. During the descent around 4:10 p.m., the woman sustained a painful ankle injury, preventing her from continuing the hike on her own. An emergency call was then made to mountain rescue. The Mondseeland Mountain Rescue Service and the Gmunden Alpine Police, having been alerted, proceeded to the scene of the accident. After receiving first aid, the 35-year-old was transported down to the valley by the mountain rescue team using a mountain stretcher.