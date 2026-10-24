35 missions in October
Even minor accidents are time-consuming for mountain rescuers
Even minor alpine accidents are often time-consuming for mountain rescuers. Rescuers were called out on Friday in Bad Ischl and the Mondsee region. An 80-year-old man was exhausted, and a 35-year-old woman had sprained her ankle. There have already been 35 alpine rescue operations in October this year, and another record is looming.
An 80-year-old man from Vienna set out on a hike up the 814-meter-high Jainzen in Bad Ischl on Friday afternoon. In the upper third of the ascent, he found himself in an alpine emergency on the steep and slippery trail and was in danger of falling for a brief moment. He then contacted the Bad Ischl Mountain Rescue Service. A hiker who happened to be passing by came to his aid and initially accompanied him back down the mountain.
Increasing Exhaustion
However, due to the 80-year-old’s increasing exhaustion and unsteady gait, continuing the descent was virtually impossible. The Bad Ischl Mountain Rescue Service, which had been alerted, and an alpine police officer encountered the two men at an elevation of about 700 meters above sea level and transported the exhausted 80-year-old safely down to the valley on a mountain stretcher.
Mountain rescue was also called into action in the Mondsee region
On Friday, a 35-year-old German woman went on a hike with her boyfriend up the 1,030-meter-high Almkogel in the municipality of Mondsee. During the descent around 4:10 p.m., the woman sustained a painful ankle injury, preventing her from continuing the hike on her own. An emergency call was then made to mountain rescue. The Mondseeland Mountain Rescue Service and the Gmunden Alpine Police, having been alerted, proceeded to the scene of the accident. After receiving first aid, the 35-year-old was transported down to the valley by the mountain rescue team using a mountain stretcher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.