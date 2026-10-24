Ski Thriller in Sölden
The women’s giant slalom in Sölden is starting late!
Paula Moltzan won the giant slalom in Sölden to kick off the new Ski World Cup season. The American triumphed by just one hundredth of a second over Lara Colturi (Albania). Germany’s Emma Aicher (+0.52) rounded out the podium. Franziska Gritsch was the only Austrian to advance to the second run. The local favorite put in an impressive performance and improved to ninth place in the second run.
Local favorite Gritsch was the only Austrian to advance to the second run and saved the red-white-red’s honor in front of 14,600 spectators. The 29-year-old, who has been training with a small private team outside the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) for nearly three years, improved from 15th place in the first run to post the seventh-fastest time in the second run. This marked Gritsch’s sixth top-ten finish in giant slalom; her last such result came in March 2024 in Aare. Stephanie Brunner (38th), Ricarda Haaser (40th), Victoria Olivier (49th), Elena Riederer (55th), Valentina Rings-Wanner (57th), Leonie Raich (60th), and Natalie Falch (61st) failed to advance to the final.
Austria’s top giant slalom skier, Scheib, was on her way to the fastest time when she fell in the first run. The defending champion flew off the course on the steep section after posting the fastest split time, but was back on her feet on her own shortly afterward. She could feel her knee, but it likely isn’t a serious injury, the Styrian said. “The initial checks came back clear,” Scheib said in her first interviews in the finish area. The 28-year-old, who won the Giant Slalom World Cup last season, has already suffered two cruciate ligament tears.
Shiffrin Lost the Lead
Shiffrin set the fastest time in the first run—a surprise even to herself—as she sought her 111th World Cup victory, but ultimately had to settle for seventh place. The victory still went to the U.S. team. The 32-year-old Moltzan had previously stood on the podium ten times, but had never finished in first place. This time, with the narrowest of margins—just one hundredth of a second—luck was on her side as well.
The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour due to necessary work on the course following overnight snowfall
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.