The women’s giant slalom in Sölden is starting late!

Austria’s top giant slalom skier, Scheib, was on her way to the fastest time when she fell in the first run. The defending champion flew off the course on the steep section after posting the fastest split time, but was back on her feet on her own shortly afterward. She could feel her knee, but it likely isn’t a serious injury, the Styrian said. “The initial checks came back clear,” Scheib said in her first interviews in the finish area. The 28-year-old, who won the Giant Slalom World Cup last season, has already suffered two cruciate ligament tears.