Organization Raises Funds
Plans for a Large Mosque in Bruck: Opposition Grows
The Bosniak Association is raising funds for a “cultural center” in Upper Styria. At the same time, opposition among the local population is growing. Will the land purchase fall through?
Officials at Bruck City Hall are currently keeping a close eye on developments around Schleppbahngasse, on the property of an insolvent corporate group. In early summer, it is said, the Bosniak Association approached city officials and discussed the construction of a “cultural center.” The plans were quite vague, with no timeline, as financing still needed to be worked out.
It was only through a Facebook post that people learned a large mosque in the shape of a bridge is now to be built on the aforementioned site near the LKH intersection. In the post, the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in Austria asks for donations for a “place for prayer, education for children and youth, and cultural activities.”
“There is a great deal of uncertainty and confusion”
The purchase of the property has not yet been finalized; according to the land registry, it still belongs to the business family. And given the growing resistance in Kornmesserstadt, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the deal will ever go through. Tensions ran high at a community meeting on Thursday, reports FPÖ state parliament member Philipp Könighofer to the “Steirerkrone”: “There is a great deal of uncertainty and irritation among the population; many questions are being raised.” They will oppose the construction of a large mosque “with all legal and political means at their disposal.”
Raphael Pensl, the FPÖ deputy mayor of Bruck, echoes this sentiment: “A building of this size would alter the cityscape and landscape that have evolved over history!”
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