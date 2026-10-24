Plans for a Large Mosque in Bruck: Opposition Grows

“There is a great deal of uncertainty and confusion”

The purchase of the property has not yet been finalized; according to the land registry, it still belongs to the business family. And given the growing resistance in Kornmesserstadt, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the deal will ever go through. Tensions ran high at a community meeting on Thursday, reports FPÖ state parliament member Philipp Könighofer to the “Steirerkrone”: “There is a great deal of uncertainty and irritation among the population; many questions are being raised.” They will oppose the construction of a large mosque “with all legal and political means at their disposal.”